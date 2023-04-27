AI will bring the next wave of disruption but needs guardrails to measure unintended consequences: General Catalyst

A recent open letter signed by the likes of Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, Andrew Yang, and many others asked that companies like OpenAI stop releasing new AI models until the risks can be better understood and better managed.

“A lot of entrepreneurs are starting amazing companies and it’s happening in and around AI. We will probably see a few 100 business plans just this year alone that are around AI,” says Hemant Taneja, CEO and managing director of Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, General Catalyst in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

While the promise of AI has been brewing for a while, the space has been buzzing since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-3 and the fast iteration of GPT-4.

According to Pitchfork, Generative AI startups like OpenAI, Anthropic, Cohere, Adept AI, Inflection AI, Character.ai, have raised $5.9 billion of funding in 2022, up from $1.5 billion in 2020. These investments have come from top Silicon Valley investors like General Catalysts, Microsoft, Tiger Global, among others.

“We think AI fundamentally changes the role of software. Our belief is that in all major industries, entrepreneurs are starting to think about, how do we bring this technology to a commercial setting. I do think this is starting the next wave of really interesting businesses,” added Taneja.

Generative AI: Boon Or Bane?

However, the startup ecosystem along with other industries is watching the swift evolution of generative Artificial Intelligence with a mixture of fascination and concern. The fear of the mass displacement of workers due to AI is palpable.

According to a Bloomberg News report, if ChatGPT's technology replaces software engineers, India's 5 million coders will reckon with an ‘AI jobpocalypse’.

“It’s a new technology so the optimist dreams about all the good things it can do and the pessimist thinks about all the things that could go wrong. The reality is it all depends on what we can do with it,” Taneja stated.

Taneja, however, believes that thoughtful integration of AI in the workplace can actually have a tremendously positive effect on employee satisfaction, happiness and trust.

“Our core philosophy is that if we can use AI to enhance human potential, we can create a much more prosperous society. It has to be done carefully. It can be headed in lots of wrong direction and that’s why we have written about extensively the need for having guardrails on how to use this technology.”

With great promise comes great responsibility: Guardrails around AI

Explaining how guardrails can be put in place, General Catalyst’s CEO highlighted two key points:

“One is, our technology industry and the way we build companies need a framework of self-regulations, a responsible AI framework that has the mindset and mechanisms to build these companies in a way that they are positive for society. The only way to do that is measuring unintended consequences of technology as we bring it to life in society.”

“The other is — I do think, the government will eventually have a rule for how the AI technologies are monitored and regulated. I believe the government is very far behind in having any kind of sophisticated tool to do this. It will come down to a radical collaboration between technology players and the policymakers to come up with those frameworks as well.”

A recent open letter signed by the likes of Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, Andrew Yang, and many others asked that companies like OpenAI stop releasing new AI models until the risks can be better understood and better managed.

“I am not a big believer in too much regulation but I am a huge believer in if we can have the right set of self-regulations in place for AI, we will be able to get the most out of this technology,” added Taneja.

He further stated that the VC firm is working with a responsible AI group that’s coming together in the valley to create some best practices that everyone can get behind.

“While that’s a starting point, it’s not enough. The nefarious uses of technology will continue to happen and that’s where we need a regulatory framework to monitor. But I do think in the end we need both,” he noted.

General Catalyst to boost investments in India

Despite the current funding winter, the VC firm remains very bullish on the India startup story. Outside of AI, General Catalyst will actively look to invest in sectors such as healthcare, fintech, crypto, climate and education. The VC firm has already invested in 24 Indian startups, including unicorns like Cred and Spinny, and has deployed $200-225 million in the country in the last couple of years. It has companies like Magma, Uni, CashFlo, FarMart, Loop Health and Orange Health in its portfolio.

“We are incredibly excited about the India opportunity. If you look at the last few years, there’s been great proof of good companies being built,” said Taneja.

He further added, “Our goal is to bring a thematic perspective to these areas and invest in India with a long-term perspective of how we drive the digital transformation in India. We think there is a significant opportunity in climate, agri-tech as well as software to build terrific companies here, create local supply chains, local opportunities and workforce.”

Taneja further mentioned that in the long-term view of General Catalyst for India, the market is going to see a lot of value-creation.

“We are looking at long-term views for our core areas of interest. The short-term dynamics of markets really don’t deter us and shouldn’t to anybody from investing in innovation here. We think it’s an exciting time to be investing actively,” he added.

With assets under management (AUM) of around $25 billion, the firm runs 10 general funds and two healthcare funds. In February 2022, General Catalyst raised $4.6 billion for its 11th general fund, which will co-invest alongside the two healthcare funds of $600 million and $670 million each. The firm has so far raised over $14 billion.

