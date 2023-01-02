AI to the Moon: Man shares funny video of Elon Musk in several avatars mocking Twitter Spaces

The video followed Musk’s reply to artificial intelligence company OpenAI’s co-founder and president Greg Brockman, who was making his New Year prediction that AI development would only accelerate in 2023.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been far from smooth. While many have poked fun at Musk for the acquisition and the issues that followed, one Twitter user took it to the next level. Twitter user Machiavelli's Underbelly replied to one of Musk’s comments with a nearly five-minute parody video. The video uses artificial intelligence to superimpose Musk’s face into a huge variety of images to target Twitter’s Spaces feature.

The video takes iconic stills and scenes from movies, TV shows and more and has an AI-generated Musk voice crooning to lyrics like “Welcome to the Twitter Space, have a look around” and “Apathy is a tragedy and boredom is a crime”. It also features a cameo from AI-generated Hilary Clinton taking a shot at a bluebird at its very start.

The video followed Musk’s reply to artificial intelligence company OpenAI’s co-founder and president Greg Brockman, who was making his New Year prediction that AI development would only accelerate in 2023. “Prediction: 2023 will make 2022 look like a sleepy year for AI advancement & adoption,” Brockman wrote.

OpenAI is behind the AI tools like DALL-E 3 and ChatGPT 3.5, both of which shook audiences with their capabilities in creating art and works of writing, coding and more. Both the software opened the realm of what was possible by just using AI, amid growing concerns by creatives and artists for their future.

Musk had replied to the comment with just, “Yikes”. Musk’s company Neuralink has also been working on syncing the human brain with artificial intelligence by directly implanting a neural implant microchip into the brain.