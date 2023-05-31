‘AI poses risk of extinction,’ OpenAI CEO, top Microsoft and Google executives warn

Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority, according to a statement by Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, high-level executives of Microsoft and Google and hundreds of other scientists and tech industry leaders.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” they said in a statement posted on the Center for AI Safety's website.

This is nearly two months after billionaire Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, famed author Yuval Noah Harari and about 1,120 researchers and scientists, signed an open letter titled 'Pause giant AI experiments' in March 2023. This was aimed at beseeching laboratories to take a break from post-GPT4 AI experiments for at least six months.

The signatories had then said AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity and should be planned for and managed with commensurate care and resources.

The latest statement has been signed by Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever and hundreds of other leading figures.

The statement noted that AI experts, journalists, policymakers, and the public are increasingly discussing a broad spectrum of important and urgent risks from AI.

“Even so, it can be difficult to voice concerns about some of advanced AI’s most severe risks. The succinct statement below aims to overcome this obstacle and open up discussion,” it said.

According to the statement on the Center for AI Safety's website, it is also meant to create common knowledge of the growing number of experts and public figures who take some of advanced AI’s most severe risks seriously.

The latest warning was intentionally succinct — just a single sentence — to encompass a broad coalition of scientists who might not agree on the most likely risks or the best solutions to prevent them, said Dan Hendrycks, executive director of the San Francisco-based nonprofit Center for AI Safety, which organized the move, told Associated Press.

It must be noted that more than 1,000 researchers and technologists, including Musk, had signed a much longer letter earlier this year , which was a response to OpenAI's release of a new AI model, GPT-4. However, leaders at OpenAI, its partner Microsoft and rival Google didn't sign on and rejected the call for a voluntary industry pause.

In fact, earlier this month, Musk said the letter was futile . "I knew it’d be futile. I just wanted to call it – it’s one of those things. Well, for the record, I have recommended that we pause. Did I think we would – there would be a pause? Absolutely not,” he told CNBC in an exclusive interview on May 16.

The latest warning, on the other hand, doesn't propose specific remedies but some, including Altman, have proposed an international regulator along the lines of the UN nuclear agency.

Some critics have complained that dire warnings about existential risks voiced by makers of AI have contributed to hyping up the capabilities of their products and distracting from calls for more immediate regulations to rein in their real-world problems.