‘AI poses risk of extinction,’ OpenAI CEO, top Microsoft and Google executives warn

Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority, according to a statement by Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, high-level executives of Microsoft and Google and hundreds of other scientists and tech industry leaders.

Artificial Intelligence poses a risk of extinction to humankind, scientists and tech industry leaders, including Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and high-level executives of Microsoft and Google, issued a new warning on May 30.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” they said in a statement posted on the Center for AI Safety's website.

We’ve released a statement on the risk of extinction from AI. Signatories include:- Three Turing Award winners- Authors of the standard textbooks on AI/DL/RL- CEOs and Execs from OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Google DeepMind, Anthropic- Many morehttps://t.co/mkJWhCRVwB— Center for AI Safety (@ai_risks) May 30, 2023

This is nearly two months after billionaire Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, famed author Yuval Noah Harari and about 1,120 researchers and scientists, signed an open letter titled 'Pause giant AI experiments' in March 2023. This was aimed at beseeching laboratories to take a break from post-GPT4 AI experiments for at least six months.