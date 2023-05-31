English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology News‘AI poses risk of extinction,’ OpenAI CEO, top Microsoft and Google executives warn

‘AI poses risk of extinction,’ OpenAI CEO, top Microsoft and Google executives warn

‘AI poses risk of extinction,’ OpenAI CEO, top Microsoft and Google executives warn
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  May 31, 2023 4:29:15 PM IST (Published)

Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority, according to a statement by Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, high-level executives of Microsoft and Google and hundreds of other scientists and tech industry leaders.

Artificial Intelligence poses a risk of extinction to humankind, scientists and tech industry leaders, including Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and high-level executives of Microsoft and Google, issued a new warning on May 30.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” they said in a statement posted on the Center for AI Safety's website.
This is nearly two months after billionaire Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, famed author Yuval Noah Harari and about 1,120 researchers and scientists, signed an open letter titled 'Pause giant AI experiments' in March 2023. This was aimed at beseeching laboratories to take a break from post-GPT4 AI experiments for at least six months.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X