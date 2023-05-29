AI is the future of cybersecurity, says SentinelOne's MD.

Cyberattacks are on the rise across sectors and the attacks have become more sophisticated. Recently, healthcare organizations have increasingly being targeted.

According to data, the healthcare sector experienced nearly 1,700 attacks per week in Q1 of 2023- a 22 percent increase over 2022, when it was the victim of a record 1.9 million attacks in total. In the recent past, AIIMS, the biggest govt backed hospital in India, came under one such threat where a lot of data was stolen by hackers.

CNBC TV18 spoke to Diwa Dayal, Managing Director – India & SAARC at SentinelOne, an autonomous security company. Dayal spoke about various kind of attacks that hospitals can come under threat from and what can be the possible impacts on the sector.

Edited Interview:

Hospitals are vulnerable to cyber threats and saw one such case with AIIMS recently. What exactly are the dangers to hospitals from cyber-attacks?

Hospitals are a prime target for cyberattacks, and the healthcare industry in general is one where breaches cost the most. There is an obvious danger that lies in the theft of personal and medical information. But there is also the potential for nefarious actors to infiltrate networks and devices and interrupt the delivery of care, which could have catastrophic implications.

Can you tell us in detail about the kind of data stolen in such attacks and also how that data is misused by hackers?

Hospitals have a vast trove of highly-sensitive personally identifiable information that may get stolen in a breach. And such information - which includes things like health care records - can be sold for hundreds and thousands of rupees on the dark web. Beyond financial gain, hackers may also use the information for espionage or ideological reasons.

In the first quarter of 2023, the healthcare sector experienced nearly 1,700 attacks per week - a 22 percent increase over 2022. Can you shed some light on this data and the possible reasons for this?

Cybersecurity has always been a cat-and-mouse game, and attackers try to beat defenders at it by staying ahead. In the case of hospitals, it's easy to do. The healthcare industry, in general, struggles with legacy medical applications and devices that rely on outdated software and hardware infrastructure. And when you add the fact that they are short-staffed and under-resourced, they simply can’t keep pace with hackers who have access to an unlimited budget, time, and sophisticated military-grade and nation-state tools.

AI will supercharge the threat landscape, and attacks will continue to increase and become more complex and large-scale.

SentinelOne is partnering with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to provide cyber security. Could you tell us more about this partnership?

In a sector like healthcare, where the costs of attacks are incredibly high, leveraging the latest technologies to thwart attacks is critical. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has partnered with SentinelOne by embracing the SentinelOne Singularity Platform solution to bolster its defenses against cyber attacks to empower itself with the AI-based autonomous security platform.

How are you looking to use AI for this initiative?

AI is among the most disruptive technologies of our time, and SentinelOne leverages it to help organizations like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital detect, respond to, and autonomously remediate attacks at the machine speed with which they are executed. The combination of AI and judicious use of automation will empower the hospital to monitor endpoints - user or server, physical or virtual, remote or on-site - for aberrant behavior and stop the contagion before it spreads. And automated correlation of an attack’s events simplify and accelerate triage, so that analysts can quickly respond to and remediate them.

You have also said that you are going to use modern solutions for these new threats. Can you tell us more about these solutions and how they will mitigate sophisticated attacks?

AI is a whole new way to reimagine cybersecurity. What it can do is astounding. It is the future of cybersecurity, and we are delivering it to our customers today.

You’re hearing a lot about the productivity improvements that AI can drive in business - automating mundane tasks so that people can focus on strategic and meaningful work that drives value. Well, think about the application of that on the cybersecurity front. Threat hunting is a top priority for companies and governments around the world. But there is a huge shortage of cybersecurity talent needed to do it. With AI, you can take any entry-level analyst and make them a ‘super analyst.’

You can train a large language model with so much security operations data that you virtually create a machine-human analyst with unlimited scale. And that gives defenders a clear edge in executing proactive and responsive cybersecurity against new-age threats.