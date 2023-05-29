AI is the future of cybersecurity, says SentinelOne's MD.

Cyberattacks are on the rise across sectors and the attacks have become more sophisticated. Recently, healthcare organizations have increasingly being targeted.

According to data, the healthcare sector experienced nearly 1,700 attacks per week in Q1 of 2023- a 22 percent increase over 2022, when it was the victim of a record 1.9 million attacks in total. In the recent past, AIIMS, the biggest govt backed hospital in India, came under one such threat where a lot of data was stolen by hackers.

CNBC TV18 spoke to Diwa Dayal, Managing Director – India & SAARC at SentinelOne, an autonomous security company. Dayal spoke about various kind of attacks that hospitals can come under threat from and what can be the possible impacts on the sector.