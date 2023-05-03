Artificial intelligence risks 'quite scary', says 'AI Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton as he resigns from Google

Geoffrey Hinton said at the moment, AI chatbots are not as intelligent as humans. But they soon might be.

Seventy-five-year-old Geoffrey Hinton, seen as the 'godfather of artificial intelligence (AI)' told the New York Times that he was quitting Google as he now regretted his work.

He later told the BBC that some of the risks of the AI chatbots were "quite scary".

He said at the moment, AI chatbots are not as intelligent as humans. But they soon might be.

He also added that his age too played a role in quitting Google. He said he was 75 and it was time to retire.

Hinton's research on deep learning and neural networks has led the way for present AI systems like ChatGPT. Neural networks are systems that are quite similar to the human brain in terms of learning and processing information. These systems enable AIs to be able to learn from experience, as a human would. This process is called deep learning.

Hinton, who is a computer scientist and cognitive psychologist, said it is possible chatbots can overtake the information levels of a human brain.

At present, GPT-4 eclipses a person in the general knowledge it holds. However, when it comes to reasoning, it is not at par, even though it does do simple reasoning, Hinton said, adding that given the progress rate, it is expected that things could improve fast which is a worry.

Hinton, in New York Times, referred to 'bad actors' who could try and use artificial intelligence for 'bad things'. When asked about it, he told BBC that he was speaking of a worst-case scenario.

Hinton said he has concluded that the sort of intelligence that is being developed is quite different from the intelligence humans possess. And the biggest difference between biological and digital systems is that in the latter, you have quite a few copies of the same set of weights, the same model of the world, he told BBC. ""And all these copies can learn separately but share their knowledge instantly. So it's as if you had 10,000 people and whenever one person learnt something, everybody automatically knew it. And that's how these chatbots can know so much more than any one person," he told BBC.

Also Read: Google and Apple team up to fight unwanted tracking