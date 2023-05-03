Artificial intelligence risks 'quite scary', says 'AI Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton as he resigns from Google

Geoffrey Hinton said at the moment, AI chatbots are not as intelligent as humans. But they soon might be.

Seventy-five-year-old Geoffrey Hinton, seen as the 'godfather of artificial intelligence (AI)' told the New York Times that he was quitting Google as he now regretted his work.

He later told the BBC that some of the risks of the AI chatbots were "quite scary".

