Artificial intelligence risks 'quite scary', says 'AI Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton as he resigns from Google

2 Min(s) Read
Geoffrey Hinton said at the moment, AI chatbots are not as intelligent as humans. But they soon might be.
Seventy-five-year-old Geoffrey Hinton, seen as the 'godfather of artificial intelligence (AI)' told the New York Times that he was quitting Google as he now regretted his work.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
He later told the BBC that some of the risks of the AI chatbots were "quite scary".
He said at the moment, AI chatbots are not as intelligent as humans. But they soon might be.