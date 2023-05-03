Breaking News
Bombay Burmah shares fall 6% on Go First exposure
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsArtificial intelligence risks 'quite scary', says 'AI Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton as he resigns from Google

Artificial intelligence risks 'quite scary', says 'AI Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton as he resigns from Google

Artificial intelligence risks 'quite scary', says 'AI Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton as he resigns from Google
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 9:14:04 AM IST (Published)

Geoffrey Hinton said at the moment, AI chatbots are not as intelligent as humans. But they soon might be.

Seventy-five-year-old Geoffrey Hinton, seen as the 'godfather of artificial intelligence (AI)' told the New York Times that he was quitting Google as he now regretted his work.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


He later told the BBC that some of the risks of the AI chatbots were "quite scary".
He said at the moment, AI chatbots are not as intelligent as humans. But they soon might be.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X