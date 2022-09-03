AI-generated artwork wins competition in US, and artists are furious

Mini
A man won the first prize at the Colorado State Fair’s fine art competition using an AI-generated artwork.
It's literally not the same level of concern that we as artists rightfully have in the industry. That is a gross minimization of the issues at hand. Is it going to stop people from being able to do their actual art? no. Is it going to ruin jobs for millions of entry artists? yes.— Geinkotsu (@Geinkotsu) August 31, 2022
We’re watching the death of artistry unfold right before our eyes — if creative jobs aren’t safe from machines, then even high-skilled jobs are in danger of becoming obsoleteWhat will we have then?— OmniMorpho (@OmniMorpho) August 31, 2022
AI cannot create art, because anything generated from an AI is entirely devoid of messages, themes, and meaning. There is no intentional conveyance on the part of the "artist" if said artist isn't actively thinking about the message of their work.Which I doubt the AI does.— TarouN (EW Spoilers) (@TarouN17) August 31, 2022