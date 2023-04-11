AI Allure: Alibaba unveils ChatGPT rival Tongyi Qianwen

China tech Giant Alibaba Group Holding on April 11 unveiled Tongyi Qianwen, an AI large language model like ChatGPT as it looks to integrate the model into all of its applications soon.

Tongyi Qianwen will first be integrated into DingTalk, Alibaba's workplace messaging app. It can be used to summarise meeting notes, write emails and draft business proposals. It will also be added to Alibaba's voice assistant Tmall Genie.

“We are at a technological watershed moment driven by generative AI and cloud computing, and businesses across all sectors have started to embrace intelligence transformation to stay ahead of the game,’ Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said in a statement.

Earlier on April 7, STAR Market Daily Reported that Alibaba seeks to test its Tongyi Qianwen AI chatbot. The firm opened up registration for businesses to conduct testing for its AI application, the report said without specifying details.

ChatGPT, a large language model (LLM) application created by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, was released to the public last November. It can generate articles and essays on demand in response to user prompts. Others including Alphabet Inc's Google and Baidu Inc have promoted their own AI models and released similar chatbots

Alibaba Group Holdings is trading nearly two percent higher on Hang Seng in today’s trade.