AI Allure | Coforge launches generative AI platform Coforge Quasar to build enterprise AI capabilities

Coforge, a global digital services and solutions provider, has launched Coforge Quasar that will help enterprises to develop and build their own Gen AI-powered applications at scale.par

Coforge Quasar comes pre-loaded with 100+ APIs, readily available for integration.

The firm said, Coforge Quasar platform operates on a fully governed framework, incorporating Process Governance, API Governance, and Model Governance (MLOps) within its foundation. Enterprises can choose a cloud-based setup or an on-premise setup with enhanced security and controls.

Coforge Quasar-based solutions and accelerators are also available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The platform offers six accelerators namely, Quasar Document AI, Quasar Speech AI, Quasar Predict AI, Quasar Vision AI, Quasar Graph AI 7 Quasar Conversational AI.

Sudhir Singh, CEO and Executive Director, Coforge said with Quasar, the firm seeks to set up clients to harness the transformative power of AI at scale, at speed, and without any limits.

“We are leveraging our partnerships with leading US universities working together on AI research and training to bring them the best of what AI has to offer, focusing on relationships with hyper scalers & low code no-code platforms such as Salesforce, Pega, and ServiceNow, he adds,” he said.