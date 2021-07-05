Ahead of Zomato IPO, NRAI approaches CCI against food aggregators

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday said it has filed information with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) highlighting practices by food aggregators Zomato and Swiggy which the association claims "have an appreciable adverse effect on competition."

NRAI said the information was filed on July 1.

The alleged practices highlighted by NRAI include bundling of services, data masking and exorbitant commission charges, price parity agreements, deep discounting (NRAI cites forcing of restaurant partners to give discounts to maintain appropriate listing), the exclusivity of listed restaurants, violation of platform neutrality, vertical integration and lack of transparency on the platform.

Anurag Katriar, president of NRAI said, "We have been in constant dialogue with the foodservice aggregators over last 15-18 months to resolve critical issues impacting the sector. However, despite all our efforts, we have unfortunately not been able to resolve them with the aggregators. The needle hasn’t moved much on these issues. We have therefore approached the CCI now to look into the matter and investigate them thoroughly."

Zomato and Swiggy did not offer comments.

The move by NRAI comes just ahead of Zomato's IPO, for which it received approval from regulator Sebi on Monday.

Zomato had in its draft red herring prospectus highlighted the risks from issues with restaurant and delivery partners.

"If we fail to retain either our existing restaurant partners (especially our most popular restaurant partners), delivery partners (as a result of failing to provide compelling earning opportunities on our platform) or customers (including as a result of impaired relationships, decrease in popularity of a restaurant partner, delivery issues or competition) or fail to add new restaurant partners, delivery partners and consequently the customers, the value of our network may be diminished," Zomato had said in its DRHP.

Zomato also cited the 'logout ' movement by restaurants that did not agree with discount terms and said such issues in the future could have a negative impact on its reputation and operations.

"In 2019 we paused certain terms and conditions on food delivery that we put forth for all our restaurant partners. These covered penalties levied on restaurant partners for delayed and canceled orders, among other things. We had to roll back this policy, which we did promptly, basis feedback from restaurant partners.

In another instance, in 2019, we received negative media coverage related to our subscription product as some of our restaurant partners did not view the discount terms offered to customers favorably. This movement took the form of the “logout” movement by a few restaurant partners. We also face negative publicity with respect to our delivery partners due to alleged instances of assault, food tampering and their payouts. While we have addressed and continue to address the concerns raised by all our stakeholders, any such instances in the future could negatively impact our reputation and operations," the DRHP said.

Founded in 1982, NRAI represents the interests of 500000+ restaurants, an industry valued at Rs 4,23,865 crore as per the association.