Ahead of India's first Metaverse wedding, its NFT collection goes live

Ahead of Asia's first Metaverse wedding on February 6, GuardianLink.io, an NFT Ecosystem Technology Framework, has launched an NFT collection on the proposed virtual event on Beyondlife.Club.

Tamil couple -- Dinesh Kshatriya and his fiance Janaganandhini Ramaswamy -- recently made headlines after announcing that they will host Asia's first wedding reception in Metaverse . While the actual wedding will take place in Sivalingapuram, their village, the couple will host a digital reception at a virtual venue where they will be joined by friends and family from across the world. They added that their virtual wedding will be held in Harry Potter’s Hogwarts castle theme.

Following the announcement, Asia's first metaverse wedding made its way into Beyondlife.club, a digital marketplace where people can buy and sell exclusive NFT collections. In addition to the couple's Harry Potter-themed NFT, Beyondlife.club has also produced an NFT themed around Hollywood blockbuster "The Matrix" in Tamil showcasing the names of the bride and the groom.

In a tweet, the groom, Dinesh said, "As we're the first couple to host a #Metaverse wedding reception sponsored by @CoinSwitchKuber, we bring you special edition #NFTs launched by @Guardian_NFT. You can get these NFTs at @beyondlifeclub's marketplace."

The NFT collection comprises 12 NFTs. Among these, 11 have the bride and groom’s virtual avatars in traditional as well as western attires. The 12th NFT -- which has 50 copies -- has the wedding invitation. While the NFTs with bride and groom’s virtual avatars were sold and resold within nanoseconds of the drop, the one with the wedding invitation is being traded at $4,450.

The couple has collaborated with TadiVerse, a Metaverse start-up, to conduct the virtual reception, which the couple will attend in their Metaverse avatars along with several guests. The proposed wedding is inspiring a lot of people, especially as conducting physical events has become challenging due to the COVID-19 scare.

Metaverse is a digital space represented by digital representations of people, places, and things.