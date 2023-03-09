Agoda to offer $3,500 to the winner of its global programming competition — Check details

In a statement, the company stated that the prizes are $3,500 for the primary winner, the first runner-up and second runner-up receive $2,000 and $1,000 respectively. Winners in the 4th to 10th place will receive a $250 cash prize. Agoda will also be awarding the top woman coder an additional cash prize of $500.

Agoda's annual global programming competition, Codegoda, is back for its fourth year with a prize pot of $8,750 and the opportunity for the overall winner to scoop the $3,500 prize.

In a statement, the company stated that the prizes are $3,500 for the primary winner, the first runner-up and second runner-up receive $2,000 and $1,000 respectively. Winners in the 4th to 10th place will receive a $250 cash prize. Agoda will also be awarding the top woman coder an additional cash prize of $500.

The single-round competition, which runs from 1:30 pm to 10:30 pm ICT (Indochina Time) on April 1, will see participants tasked with solving six algorithmic problems within a three-hour window. These problems mimic real-life issues faced by Agoda's tech team daily, meaning that the competition offers a unique opportunity to put coding skills to the test in a real-world setting.

Winners will be announced on Agoda's website and its YouTube channel called Life at Agoda on April 8.

According to Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Agoda, the competition's success lies in its equal-opportunity platform. "Whether you are a seasoned tech professional or someone looking to get into this exciting field, Codegoda is mapped out to offer a challenging experience for all," he says. "At Agoda anyone, regardless of background and expertise, can choose to work in the technology space, and the organisation fosters a culture that encourages innovation and problem-solving."

“To date, the competition has played host to over 20,000 participants from 89 markets. Past winners have emerged from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, and Germany and with some winners having no prior technical work experience,” Agoda said.