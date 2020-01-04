#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

After Tesla car, Elon Musk could send a 'Cybertruck' to Mars

Updated : January 04, 2020 08:47 PM IST

According to Teslarati, the Cybertruck has also been likened to NASA's Mars Concept Rover unveiled in 2017.
The base version of the truck will start at $39,900, while the prices for the top end Tri-Motor All-Wheel-Drive version of the Cybertruck start at $69,900.
After Tesla car, Elon Musk could send a 'Cybertruck' to Mars
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV