After ransomware attack, AIIMS pushes for maintaining cyber hygiene

2 Min(s) Read
The SoP issued on April 27 says that no pen drive, USB, or external storage media should be allowed to be connected on AIIMS network. The official communication from AIIMS accessed by CNBC-TV18 also directs use of official email id for official data transfer.
Months after a cyber attack crippled medical services for many weeks at country's premiere medical institute, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), last week issued a standard operating procedure (SoP) for all of it's medical staff including doctors, officials regarding use of pen drives.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The SoP issued on April 27 says that no pen drive, USB, or external storage media should be allowed to be connected on AIIMS network. The official communication from AIIMS accessed by CNBC-TV18 also directs use of official email id for official data transfer.