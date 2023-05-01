After ransomware attack, AIIMS pushes for maintaining cyber hygiene

The SoP issued on April 27 says that no pen drive, USB, or external storage media should be allowed to be connected on AIIMS network. The official communication from AIIMS accessed by CNBC-TV18 also directs use of official email id for official data transfer.

Months after a cyber attack crippled medical services for many weeks at country's premiere medical institute, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), last week issued a standard operating procedure (SoP) for all of it's medical staff including doctors, officials regarding use of pen drives.

The SoP issued on April 27 says that no pen drive, USB, or external storage media should be allowed to be connected on AIIMS network. The official communication from AIIMS accessed by CNBC-TV18 also directs use of official email id for official data transfer.