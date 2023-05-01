English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsAfter ransomware attack, AIIMS pushes for maintaining cyber hygiene

After ransomware attack, AIIMS pushes for maintaining cyber hygiene

After ransomware attack, AIIMS pushes for maintaining cyber hygiene
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Dhananjay Khatri  May 1, 2023 11:52:07 AM IST (Published)

The SoP issued on April 27 says that no pen drive, USB, or external storage media should be allowed to be connected on AIIMS network. The official communication from AIIMS accessed by CNBC-TV18 also directs use of official email id for official data transfer. 

Months after a cyber attack crippled medical services for many weeks at country's premiere medical institute, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), last week issued a standard operating procedure (SoP) for all of it's medical staff including doctors, officials regarding use of pen drives.

Recommended Articles

View All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The SoP issued on April 27 says that no pen drive, USB, or external storage media should be allowed to be connected on AIIMS network. The official communication from AIIMS accessed by CNBC-TV18 also directs use of official email id for official data transfer.
Also read: India ranks second in Asia-Pacific and Japan Region for ransomware attacks in 2022, says report
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X