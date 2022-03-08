After Nvidia, Samsung under cyberattack; hackers target Galaxy devices' source code

Samsung has become the latest tech giant to confirm that it was hit by hackers who have stolen almost 200 GBs of data from the South Korean giant. Samsung was hit by the Lapsus$ group, which has also claimed responsibility for the ransomware attack on Nvidia.

The group has stated that it has gotten access to the source code for “applets installed in Samsung’s TrustZone environment,” stated TechCrunch. In addition to the source code, the group states that it has also gained access to confidential data from America-based chipmaker Qualcomm.

“According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source code relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees,” Samsung told Bloomberg.

“Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption,” the company added.

The company has not given any particulars about what data was stolen but has confirmed that the data was related to the source code of Galaxy devices. The company has also added that no personal information was stolen by the group.

“We were recently made aware that there was a security breach relating to certain internal company data. Immediately after discovering the incident, we strengthened our security system,” a Samsung spokesperson told CNBC.

