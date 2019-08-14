After Kashmir, focus on economy, Tweeple's message to Modi

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeting a link to his exclusive interview with IANS, many of his followers took the opportunity to share their own takes on the issues concerning the country.

In the interview, Modi replied to a number of questions ranging from issues related to abrogation of Article 370 and medical infrastructure to quality of education and eliminating corruption, among others.

On the historic decision of scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said that the status quo of seven long decades clearly could not fulfill people's aspirations.

Several Twitter users congratulated the Prime Minister for the bold decision, but many users also urged him to focus on the economy.

"Its super interview sir !! Such a wide range & we are fortunate to have you as PM sir, some decisions only you could've taken, no one else," tweeted one user.

"Thank you sir for the abrogation of article 370A, 35A...We the people of j&k Thank you from deep of our hearts (sic)," wrote another user.

In the interview, Modi said that only "vested interest groups, political dynasties, those who sympathise with terror and some friends in the Opposition" opposed the decisions on Kashmir.

"I have assured people that elections in Jammu, Kashmir will continue and it is the people of these regions only who will represent the larger public," Modi told IANS.

"Yes, those who ruled Kashmir thinking it is their divine right to do so will dislike democratisation and peddle incorrect narratives. They do not want a self-made, younger leadership to emerge," he added.

Saying that his government was working on all aspects of education, Modi said that efforts to leverage technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve school education were also on.

"In higher education, we are constantly striving to increase seats, increase presence of premier institutions across the country, give more autonomy to institutions, while boosting research and innovation," he added.

Many Twitter users expressed satisfaction at the "amazing speed of work" during the past 75 days of the new government.

"In just the first 75 days of our government, a lot has happened. From children's safety to Chandrayaan-II, from action against corruption to freeing Muslim women from the scourge of Triple Talaq, from Kashmir to Kisan, we have shown what a resolute government with a strong mandate of the people can achieve," Modi said in the interview.

"And It is just the beginning....," said one Twitter user in response to the interview.

Many users, however, felt that with the threat of a slowdown looming large in many people's minds, the economy needed more attention from the Prime Minister.

"...Thanks to your government for many things but please focus on the economy," urged one user.