When the Indian government banned 59 Chinese mobile applications in apparent retaliation of incursion of the Chinese forces, many were surprised at the fallout. Dubbed as a 'Digital Strike' by the union minister of Information and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, the move sent reverberations through Asian markets and beyond. The impact of the ban was immediate and apparent. According to experts, China-based ByteDance, the parent company of Tiktok could stand to lose approximately $6 Billion in valuations because of the Indian ban. There was a lot of noise made both in favor and opposition of the ban. But the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed firm. In fact, the government has even gone ahead and launched a Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge (bit.ly/3grtSkw). This challenge is an opportunity for Indian tech developers, entrepreneurs and companies to build for India and create new business streams.

The ban on 59 Chinese Apps and the launch of the Bharat App Innovation Challenge is a clear indication of the seriousness of intent by the GoI. It is an endorsement of the importance of the mobile app ecosystem in India and how crucial they can be for the future. Something that a 21-year-old Harnil Oza seemed to have known in 2011 when he had founded Hyperlink Infosystem.

Back then, Harnil did the unthinkable for an Indian setup, he dropped out from the MCA or Master of Computer Applications program from Gujarat Technological University and became an entrepreneur. Propelled by his instinct and guided by his technical wizardry, the young man launched a company from his Ahmadabad home in the space of mobile app development and web design. Back then, the apps segment had not blossomed like today, and there were just a few players in the space in India. Quickly, Harnil assimilated a team of passionate techies and rolled out services in the mobile ecosystem.

Knowing that the real action in the app space was taking place in the US and Europe, Harnil pursued international clients through relentless calls and email follow-ups. Finally, his labor paid off, and Hyperlink Infosystem signed an international client for a significant project. "Our first international project was a confirmation that we were on the right track. It not only helped us stay afloat but also gave us immense confidence. It did not matter where you were from and what your age was, as long as you were good at what you did," reminisces Harnil.

Over the course of next few years, Hyperlink Infosystem grew at an impressive pace, with Harnil turning into a globe-trotter winning clients pitches in the UK, Japan, Europe and of course, the US. The big turnaround came in 2016, Clutch.co (a US-based research firm that lists and rates IT services) ranked Hyperlink Infosystem as one of India's top app developers, and acknowledged it for being "able to create dynamic and cost-effective solutions for its clients." In 2017, Hyperlink Infosystem had an office space at the One WTC in New York. "Honestly, having our own office in the iconic WTC was a dream come true. From a company that was started in a small home in an Indian city to have gained strength and resources to have an office in One WTC, I feel quite humbled," states Harnil.

In fact, it is not only in the US that Hyperlink Infosystem is expanding; last year, the company launched operations in Dubai, Oman and Saudi Arabia through a partnership. And after winning the world, Hyperlink Infosystem is now looking at the domestic market, namely India. The company recently launched operations in India and also has signed up a few marquee clients for its bouquet of services in India. Hyperlink Infosystem is helping businesses go digital and reinvent the business model. The solutions offered to companies could wary depending on the need and requirement, ranging from website development to mobile app development, from CRM solutions to ERP deployment and so on. "There is immense opportunity in India; the mobile phone revolution is a good indicator of how quickly things can change. Today, India is the fastest-growing market for mobile smartphones in India; the people here are obsessed with their mobile phones. Mobile apps have become a big draw for companies. We have global expertise in creating apps, and we wish to leverage that for our Indian clientele," states an optimistic Harnil.

The COVID Pandemic has only accelerated the business game-plan for Hyperlink Infosystem. While, companies were exploring mobile apps as a medium at the start of 2020, by April, they were scrambling to build one. Businesses across the spectrum have realized the power and reach of the mobile apps, be it big shop retailers or kirana-shops next-door. According to GlobalWebIndex, 71% of global consumers spent more time on their mobiles during the pandemic than previously. Not surprisingly, product companies and service providers were keen on going mobile.

A look at the app ecosystem shows that Indians are among the top users of apps in the world. In the first quarter of 2020, there were 33.6 billion app downloads, an increase of 20.3% over the first quarter of 2019. With more than 5 billion downloads, India is the world leader in them—most of these downloads are from Google Play Store as the number of Apple users in India is small.

Furthermore, according to a report by Sensor Tower, the top five app categories being downloaded on Play Store are of games, utility tools like File Transfer, entertainment, social and communications—with more than 10 billion game downloads as against the next highest—tools, with around 1.55 billion downloads. On App Store, the top five categories include games, photo & video, entertainment, utilities and social networking—with almost 3 billion game downloads as against the next highest—665 million downloads of photo & video.

This reflects the potential for mobile apps in India. With its cost-effective solutions and global expertise, Hyperlink Infosystem is best suited to drive the revolution.

Nine-years is not really a significant time to judge any business venture. But then Hyperlink Infosystem is not just any business venture; it is driven by the passion and belief of its founder and the expertise of over 250 employees across the world. With over 3200 mobile apps been created, the company is now exploring new vistas, like, AI, blockchain, IoT, AR and VR. "It might sound clichéd, but, we are just warming up," quips Harnil.

Going by the growth so far of Hyperlink Infosystem, one is tempted to use another cliché, "history is surely in the making."