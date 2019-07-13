After Huawei, Xiaomi unveils R&D centre in Finland's Tampere for camera tech

Aiming to work better on camera technology, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has registered a research and development company in Tampere, Finland, the media reported.

Xiaomi also decided to tap into Finnish camera expertise by founding a new company in Finland or more precisely, two companies, Xiaomi Finland Oy and Xiaomi Technology Finland Oy, tech portal nokiamob.net reported on Friday.

Notably, the Finnish town of Tampere houses some of the world's best camera experts.

The handset maker's new business activities in Tampere would focus on product development, however, it would initially start with camera technologies.

"Xiaomi follows the steps of Huawei and is finding Finland as an attractive source of skilled labour. Huawei became a new home to lots of former Nokia experts and after partnering with Leica, Huawei devices now have a reputation of being the best or among the best camera phones on the market. Xiaomi is probably hoping to achieve the same thing," the nokiamob.net report added.

In September 2016, Chinese tech titan, Huawei opened a research and development facility in Tampere.