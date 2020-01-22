After Adani Group, NTT to invest $1.5 billion in data centres in India
Updated : January 22, 2020 10:45 PM IST
In the last few months, a string of corporates, including the Adani Group, Hiranandanis and Reliance Industries have announced investments in data centres.
NTT on Wednesday announced the launch of an integrated division to look over the global data centre opportunity.
