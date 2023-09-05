Adobe teams up with India's Education Ministry for creative learning initiative

Adobe on Tuesday (September 5) announced that it has teamed up with India's Ministry of Education to launch a transformative initiative that will empower 20 million students and half a million educators across India by 2027. The collaboration will introduce Adobe Express-based curriculum, training, and certification, for better classroom learning and fostering creativity in education.

Under the banner of the Adobe Express Creativity and Digital Literacy Initiative for India, 20 million students in K-12 schools nationwide will gain free access to Adobe Express Premium, accompanied by professional development opportunities for educators. This comprehensive programme will cover a wide range of topics, including creativity, generative AI (Gen AI), design, animation, video production, and other emerging technologies.

At the core of this initiative lies Adobe Express, an AI-first, all-in-one content creation app equipped with generative AI capabilities. Students will harness its power to create posters, animated videos, web pages, PDFs, and more, providing them with hands-on experience in the world of digital content creation.

Educators, numbering half a million, will receive specialised training to incorporate Adobe Express into their teaching methodologies, enabling them to inspire creativity in their students. Upon completing their training, educators will be awarded the Adobe Creative Educators certification.

Commenting on this collaboration, Prativa Mohapatra, VP & MD of Adobe India, stated, "Digital and creative literacy are foundational skills in bringing ideas to life. At Adobe, it is our mission to make our technology accessible to everyone. Over the years, Adobe’s creativity and digital skilling programs have touched the lives of millions of students across India, and we are excited to further our impact with the launch of this new program."

The partnership was officially unveiled during the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in India by Dharmendra Pradhan , Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Pradhan said, "In the time of digitisation, new ideas, new innovation and creativity, this partnership is going to create a new standard and benchmark for students."

Mala Sharma, VP & GM of Global Education and Adobe Express at Adobe, emphasised, "Digital literacy is a core tenet at Adobe, and our partnership with India’s Ministry of Education is another important step in our longstanding commitment to education and empowering India’s students to make an impact in the world."

In 2022, Adobe joined forces with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to empower 75,000 faculty members in 10,000 higher education institutes with access to Adobe Express. The company has a history of investing in programmes that promote creativity and digital skills among Indian students.