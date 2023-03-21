Adobe launches Firefly, a new family of creative generative AI models

Firefly will be part of a series of new Adobe Sensei generative AI services across Adobe's clouds and is said to bring even more precision, power, speed, and ease directly into Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Adobe Express workflows where content is created and modified.

Adobe is the next player to step into the business of generative AI with its latest launch Firefly. The company announced on Tuesday that this new family of creative generative AI models is designed to help users create, modify and optimise billions of pieces of content with greater speed and ease.

Firefly will be part of a series of new Adobe Sensei generative AI services across Adobe's clouds and is said to bring even more precision, power, speed, and ease directly into Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Adobe Express workflows where content is created and modified.

According to Adobe, Firefly will initially focus on the generation of images and text effects, and Adobe will integrate it directly into its industry-leading tools and services, including Adobe Express, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Illustrator. Firefly will enable users to generate limitless variations of content and make changes quickly and simply, all on brand. It will also give all creators superpowers to work at the speed of their imaginations, regardless of their experience or skill level.

The first model for Firefly, trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content, and public domain content where the copyright has expired, will focus on images and text effects and is designed to generate content safe for commercial use.

Adobe Stock's hundreds of millions of professional-grade, licensed images are among the highest quality in the market, helping ensure Firefly won't generate content based on other people's or brands' IPs. Future Firefly models will leverage a variety of assets, technology, and training data from Adobe and others.

Adobe also added that it is designing generative AI to support creators in benefitting from their skills and creativity. It aims to help creators work more efficiently, compensate creators, advocate for open standards, and create a Firefly ecosystem. Adobe is also planning to make Firefly available via APIs on various platforms to enable customers to integrate it into custom workflows and automation.

According to David Wadhwani, president, Digital Media Business, Adobe, "Generative AI is the next evolution of AI-driven creativity and productivity, transforming the conversation between creator and computer into something more natural, intuitive, and powerful. With Firefly, Adobe will bring generative AI-powered 'creative ingredients' directly into customers' workflows, increasing productivity and creative expression for all creators from high-end creative professionals to the long tail of the creator economy."

Adobe has over a decade-long history of AI innovation, delivering hundreds of intelligent capabilities through Adobe Sensei into applications that hundreds of millions of people rely upon. These innovations are developed and deployed in alignment with Adobe's AI ethics principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency.

