Adobe Express with Firefly beta is now ready for general availability

Express is available on desktop for free, with a mobile version coming soon. Express Premium is included in Creative Cloud memberships. Enterprises can leverage Express and Firefly for enhanced content creation.

Adobe has announced that the new Adobe Express is now available for desktop web. This AI-first, all-in-one app features Firefly beta generative AI capabilities, making it fast and easy for users to design and share content, Adobe said.

“The groundbreaking innovations in Express bring the power and precision of Adobe’s popular photo, design, video, document, and generative AI tools into a new AI-first, all-in-one editor, making tasks like creating stunning social video content, touching up images, importing, editing and decorating PDFs and laying out amazing designs, fast and easy,” the company said in a statement.

Adobe also added that with Firefly AI supporting over 100 languages , Express is now more accessible globally. The AI-driven features are available on the desktop web, with plans to expand to mobile platforms soon.

Govind Balakrishnan, Senior VP of Adobe Express and Digital Media Services, stated, "The all-new Express is revolutionising how people turn ideas into stunning content."

Per Adobe, Creative Cloud members will be able to gain full access to Express Premium, seamlessly integrating assets from Photoshop and Illustrator. Enterprises benefit from Express's integration into Creative Cloud applications and Experience Manager, democratising creativity and enhancing content velocity at scale.

“Adobe Express has empowered our creatives to focus on high-impact, high-value work while equipping other teams with a powerful but easy-to-use design tool. We can bypass repetitive, manual tasks and save time without compromising our brand or creative output,” said Bridget Esposito, vice president and group creative director at Prudential.

Christina Lehnert, Digital Brand Experience Manager at Carl Zeiss AG, lauded Express's scalability in creating brand uniform content.

From small businesses to students, Express is said to simplify content creation. Its latest version introduces an all-in-one editor, Firefly AI integration, deep Creative Cloud app workflows, expanded templates, and AI-powered features.

