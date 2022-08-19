Adobe CEO explains opportunities in the metaverse

By Shereen Bhan

Adobe has a unique role to play and can help brands dip their toe in the metaverse, according to CEO Shantanu Narayen. He believes that the explosive growth we are seeing in the digital economy is here to stay. Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 he made it clear that the genie cannot be put back in the bottle.

Narayen believes that the metaverse is very interesting because whatever things you did in the physical world, you are going to do in the virtual world, whether it is experiencing travel, experiencing medical care, transacting business or whether it is online commerce.

“The content creation and the interactivity that you have to do on the metaverse is in order of magnitude difficult because you now have to not only create the ability to have this immersive experience but you have to have the ability to interact with the avatars or whatever. So Adobe has this unique role to play”, he said.

According to Narayan, Adobe has a whitepaper and they are seeing more and more companies coming to metaverse as that is where the next generation is.

He believes that companies should create a presence in the metaverse much as they did in social media and represent the brand in the most authentic way that is available.

"We are telling all of these brands, this is how you start to dip your toe in the water, this is how you create a brand. What is happening unfortunately right now in the metaverse is you have multiple worlds. So these brands have to decide which world I am betting on," Narayan said.

He added that companies should ensure that the commerce on metaverse is more exciting than what it would be either in a 2D internet world or in a physical world.

