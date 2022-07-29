Adobe announces Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service in India

On Friday, Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) as a Cloud Service, powered by Adobe Experience Cloud, in India. A cloud-native solution, AEM helps businesses manage and scale customised digital content for every channel with SaaS-like agility and experience management capabilities that, according to Adobe, give marketers and developers the flexibility to quickly build powerful, personalised digital experiences in just a few weeks, not months as is industry standard today.

As more interactions become digital-first, if not digital only, businesses are having to create personalised content that is tailored to multiple customers’ individual needs across touchpoints in real-time. At the same time, businesses are having to manage large volumes of content and digital assets across disparate teams and geographies.

Adobe defines the Experience Manager as a Cloud Service as a purpose-built application for experience management that integrates scalable, secure and agile content management (CMS), digital asset management (DAM), digital signage management and customer communication (CCM) applications.

Other key benefits of Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service include:

Always current: New experience management capabilities are seamlessly validated and made accessible to an organisation’s teams instantly, so the business can focus on innovating instead of planning for version upgrades

Modular, scalable and global: An architecture designed to auto-scale within seconds helps businesses maintain high performance globally and scale per customer demand.

Secure by default: Enterprise-gradient security with industry recognised standards ensure all data and content stays private and protected for businesses.

The service is said to deliver 50 percent faster ingestion time, a 40 percent boost in administrative efficiency and a 20 percent surge in author productivity.