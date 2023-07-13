Adobe has expanded its Firefly AI models to support 100 languages, including eight Indian languages — Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Firefly has generated over a billion images and is integrated into Adobe's core applications.

Adobe has announced that it has added support for 100 languages to Firefly, the company's family of creative generative AI models. In a press release, Adobe said eight Indian languages — Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu — will also be supported. This, per Adobe, will allow users to create images using their native languages.

The Firefly suite, launched three months ago, allows users to harness generative AI to create images. According to Adobe, Firefly has already generated a billion images since launch. Further, Adobe said Firefly has been integrated into its core applications, such as Photoshop, Express, and Illustrator. It is also available as a standalone web service.

In the release, Adobe has also announced plans to localise the Firefly user interface in over 20 languages. Currently, Firefly has localised versions in French, German, Japanese, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

By combining generative AI's speed and simplicity with creative cloud's power and precision, Firefly enables users to bridge the gap between imagination and creation, Adobe said in the release.

Ely Greenfield, CTO of Digital Media at Adobe, said in the press release, "We’ve been amazed at how creators have been using Firefly to create more than a billion gorgeous images and text effects ... (the latest) announcement is about making Firefly accessible to more people in their preferred languages."

Further, Adobe said it also offers Firefly for Enterprise, which allows businesses to customise Firefly with their own branded assets, allowing for their content to be edited in Express or Creative Cloud. Additionally, enterprises can obtain IP indemnity from Adobe for content generated through certain Firefly-powered workflows, the company added.