Adobe has announced that it has added support for 100 languages to Firefly, the company's family of creative generative AI models. In a press release, Adobe said eight Indian languages — Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu — will also be supported. This, per Adobe, will allow users to create images using their native languages.

The Firefly suite, launched three months ago, allows users to harness generative AI to create images. According to Adobe, Firefly has already generated a billion images since launch. Further, Adobe said Firefly has been integrated into its core applications, such as Photoshop, Express, and Illustrator. It is also available as a standalone web service.