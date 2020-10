Authored by: Sid Deshpande

The emergence of OTT platforms over the last few years has changed the media sector significantly. OTT providers that focus on improving digital customer experience and security will succeed in the battle for viewers’ screen time and revenue. While it is important to offer personalised services to viewers, securing these identities is critical to generating and maintaining their trust. The value of user account information makes it an attractive target for malicious actors. Credential stuffing is an attack method targeting customer accounts that can severely impact customer trust and brand reputation.

Credential Stuffing and the threats attached

Credential stuffing attackers use botnets to automate the validation of stolen credentials against your application login. When criminals conduct credential stuffing attacks, they start with a set of usernames and passwords and then use bots or automated tools in an effort to access assets. They usually focus on financial services and streaming media first; however, criminals will eventually target everything they can. This means that academic publishing, online news portals, region-locked broadcasts, e-book services, and so forth are all—in the criminals’ eyes—fair game.

This attack type is pretty unfair because the target brand may not have had a data breach but could still face a significant account takeover problem. This imbalance of power is enabled by the widespread trend of password reuse among the average consumer, where they reuse their passwords across multiple websites. Therefore, online brands need to put in place automated and behavior-based detections to defend against this highly automated attack method.

In 2019, Akamai recorded more than 88 billion credential stuffing attacks across all industries. When we look specifically at the media sector, which includes streaming media, television networks, cable networks, broadcasting, and even digital publishing and advertising, that number is about 17 billion, or about 20 percent of all attacks. 2020 is proving to be no different in terms of increased frequency and sophistication of attacks.

Preventing organisations from Credential Stuffing Attacks

Credential stuffing is usually executed in an automated fashion using botnets (or robot networks) are operated and rented out by an entire underground supply chain of malicious actors. These botnets can be customised to specific target websites and can even be rented out for a relatively inexpensive fee. So, unskilled attackers are today able to launch complex attacks at scale.

Botnet operators or providers care a lot about the reputation of their credential stuffing tools as their success ratio determines how much money they make. They spend a lot of resources on constantly changing their attack behavior and techniques. Therefore, defenders need to have protections in place that can detect changing botnet patterns and implement security policies to disrupt attacker tactics. All this needs to be done without affecting customer experience for legitimate users.

Imagine a high traffic event like an online game release or a new season of a popular show on an OTT platform and the defenders’ dilemma becomes more apparent. An organisation’s ability to stop credential stuffing attacks depends on how well they can detect and mitigate botnets. The most effective way is to deploy specialised edge-based bot management cloud services on public websites.

The bot management capability should be able to stay ahead of changing attacker methods. If a fraudster sees that you’ve found the bot, they will try to figure out how you detected it, then update the software to avoid the original detection and try again. Because of the significant profit opportunities, credential stuffing attracts some of the most sophisticated bot operators and has a fast rate of bot evolution.

Protecting your organisation and your customers means evolving as quickly as the bots are. Advanced analytical algorithms used against these more sophisticated threats lead to better mitigation accuracy. The more finely tuned the algorithm, the more precise the analysis to minimise performance impact and false positives that can inadvertently block legitimate user logins.

Finally, an algorithm is only as good as the threat intelligence powering the detection methods, so it is critical that the bot management service deployed be able to extract attack trends on an ongoing basis to keep protections updated.

To be absolutely clear—if users stopped reusing their passwords, credential stuffing attacks would not be as successful as they are. However, the reality is that a majority of users do and will continue to reuse their passwords across websites. Therefore, the onus of protecting user accounts lies squarely on the shoulders of online brands and media organisations through sophisticated bot mitigation and identity protection methods.