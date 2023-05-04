Adani Group breaks ground on 'Integrated Data Center and Technology Business Park' in Vizag

According to the company, the project, which will feature a data centre, technology and business park, and skill development centre, aims to create employment opportunities for local communities and provide new growth opportunities in the region, connecting Vizag to the Asia-Pacific IT ecosystem.

The Adani Group announced on Thursday that it has commenced construction on its 'Integrated Data Center and Technology Business Park' in Vizag, with the groundbreaking ceremony attended by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Managing Director of the Adani Group, Rajesh Adani, and CEO and Whole Time Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Limited, Karan Adani.

According to the company, the project, which will feature a data centre, technology and business park, and skill development centre, aims to create employment opportunities for local communities and provide new growth opportunities in the region, connecting Vizag to the Asia-Pacific IT ecosystem.

“AdaniConneX, a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group and EdgeConneX, will host within the park an integrated 300 MW data centre facility. The park will be powered with up to 100 percent renewable energy and connected with robust terrestrial and submarine infrastructure to help with the deployment of cloud and emerging technologies in the region. The integrated facility will be one of the largest hyperscale data centres in India,” the statement read.

"The need for computing and storage is increasing exponentially," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. "Andhra Pradesh, with its geographical advantages of land for renewable energy and a long coastline, is well-positioned to host data centre parks not only for our country but also for those nations that are short of land or energy. What the Adani Group brings through our ports, data centres, and green energy capabilities is a uniquely powerful combination of unmatched strategic adjacencies within the data centre world."

The establishment of the 300 MW data centre facility will facilitate the laying of a submarine cable from Singapore and help change the future dynamics of broadband services, according to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He added, "the technology park will propel Vizag into a tier-1 city, which will also deploy renewable sources of energy to power it up."

The Adani Group's investments in Andhra Pradesh span multiple sectors, including ports, logistics, and renewable energy. The group said that it has already invested Rs 20,000 crore in the state, creating more than 18,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs. It operates two of the state's largest private ports, Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram, and is committed to developing 15,000 MW of renewable power projects and 10 million tonnes per annum of cement manufacturing capacity in the state.