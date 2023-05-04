Adani Group breaks ground on 'Integrated Data Center and Technology Business Park' in Vizag

According to the company, the project, which will feature a data centre, technology and business park, and skill development centre, aims to create employment opportunities for local communities and provide new growth opportunities in the region, connecting Vizag to the Asia-Pacific IT ecosystem.

The Adani Group announced on Thursday that it has commenced construction on its 'Integrated Data Center and Technology Business Park' in Vizag, with the groundbreaking ceremony attended by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Managing Director of the Adani Group, Rajesh Adani, and CEO and Whole Time Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Limited, Karan Adani.

According to the company, the project, which will feature a data centre, technology and business park, and skill development centre, aims to create employment opportunities for local communities and provide new growth opportunities in the region, connecting Vizag to the Asia-Pacific IT ecosystem.

“AdaniConneX, a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group and EdgeConneX, will host within the park an integrated 300 MW data centre facility. The park will be powered with up to 100 percent renewable energy and connected with robust terrestrial and submarine infrastructure to help with the deployment of cloud and emerging technologies in the region. The integrated facility will be one of the largest hyperscale data centres in India,” the statement read.