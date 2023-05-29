Acer launches new gaming laptop 'Aspire 5' in India — Here are the details

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 is also included in the Aspire 5 gaming laptop, according to the manufacturer, giving players access to cutting-edge AI functions and ray tracing skills.

The new 'Aspire 5' gaming laptop, powered by the most recent 13th Gen Intel Core processor, was unveiled by Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Acer on Monday in India.

The Aspire 5 gaming laptop, which costs Rs 70,990, is sold in both online and physical places.

"With Aspire 5, we have encapsulated high-performance components within a thin and sleek chassis, providing our customers with an optimal gaming experience that can be easily carried anywhere," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.

The new laptop has a 14-inch display with IPS technology and a resolution of 1920 x 1200. It also has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a larger viewing angle of up to 170 degrees.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 is also included in the Aspire 5 gaming laptop, according to the manufacturer, giving players access to cutting-edge AI functions and ray tracing skills.

The laptop also features the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies, ensuring fast and dependable wireless connectivity.

With a USB Type-C port that supports full-function capabilities and Thunderbolt 4, transferring large files and connecting to external displays is effortless, the company mentioned.

The Aspire 5 is a high-performance, portable gaming laptop that weighs just 1.57 kg.

In addition, the laptop features advanced performance hybrid architecture with up to two Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to eight Efficient-cores (E-cores), intelligently managed by Intel Thread Director.

(With inputs from IANS)

