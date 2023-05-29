Acer launches new gaming laptop 'Aspire 5' in India — Here are the details

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 is also included in the Aspire 5 gaming laptop, according to the manufacturer, giving players access to cutting-edge AI functions and ray tracing skills.

The new 'Aspire 5' gaming laptop, powered by the most recent 13th Gen Intel Core processor, was unveiled by Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Acer on Monday in India.

The Aspire 5 gaming laptop, which costs Rs 70,990, is sold in both online and physical places.

"With Aspire 5, we have encapsulated high-performance components within a thin and sleek chassis, providing our customers with an optimal gaming experience that can be easily carried anywhere," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.