Facebook backed messaging platform WhatsApp has updated its terms of service and privacy policy which will come into force from February 8, 2021. To continue using the app, WhatsApp clarifies that users can either accept the new terms and policy or delete their accounts, making this update mandatory for all.

The biggest highlight with this new update is that going forward, WhatsApp will share all the information collected with Facebook and its subsidiaries. The company claims that they are updating the new policy for better “integrations across Facebook’s family of apps and products” while providing transparency on what data will be shared with Facebook and more importantly how it will be used.

Both Android and iOS users received a full-screen pop up on their application, that provided a snapshot of the key updates.

Automatically Collected Information: How WhatsApp Plans To Use Your Data

The company’s new Terms and Privacy Policy provides information on how WhatsApp will collect and process your data. The app will now automatically collect your usage and log information. This includes information about your activity, which includes details like how you use the app’s services and how you interact with others who are using their services, especially on business accounts. WhatsApp will record the time, frequency, and duration of your activities and all your interactions.

Automatically Collected Information: Device And Connection Information

This includes information such as hardware model, operating system information, battery level, signal strength, app version, browser information and mobile network. WhatsApp will also be tapping into your connection information which includes your phone number and mobile operator.

What’s New: Transactions And Payments Data

With a sharper focus on services, going forward if end up using WhatsApp’s payments services, or their services meant for purchases or other financial transactions, additional information about you will be processed. This will include payment account and transaction information like payment method, shipping details and transaction amount.

What’s New: Location Information