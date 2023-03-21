Accenture to acquire industrial AI company Flutura to build its data and AI capabilities

Founded in 2012 by Krishnan Raman, Derick Jose, and Srikanth Muralidhara, Flutura works on three primary issues in energy and engineering companies: reduction of asset downtime, improvisation of operational efficiency, and increase in asset reliability

Accenture announced on Tuesday, March 21 that it is acquiring Bangalore headquartered industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company Flutura,

Flutura will strengthen Accenture’s industrial AI services to increase the performance of plants, refineries, and supply chains while also enabling clients to accomplish their net zero goals faster. Accenture said in a press release.

Accenture intends to offer clients in the energy, chemicals, metals, mining, and pharmaceutical sectors access to Flutura's capabilities.Terms of this deal were not disclosed.

“Flutura democratizes AI for engineers, enabling manufacturing and other asset-intensive companies with the carbon intelligence to reduce emissions, energy consumption and lost output due to unplanned downtime of industrial assets. This acquisition will power industrial AI-led transformation for our clients globally and particularly in Australia, South-East Asia, Japan, Africa, India, Latin America and the Middle East.” said Senthil Ramani, senior managing director and Accenture Applied Intelligence lead for Growth Markets.

What Flutura works on?

The roughly 110 professionals at Flutura are experts in providing industrial data science services to manufacturers and other asset-intensive businesses.

Advanced analytics self-service options are offered by its AI platform. The solutions support process, asset management, and reliability engineering teams in evaluating, forecasting, and enhancing the outcomes of asset performance.

“Our AI platform enables engineers to respond with agility to everchanging market and operating conditions. We look forward to scaling this as part of Accenture and helping more industrial clients achieve high-value outcomes in their production operations.” said Krishnan Raman, chief executive officer at Flutura.

Companies must improve their AI capabilities in order to create a digital core, according to Accenture research presented at the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos. With Flutura, Accenture aims to build its data and AI capabilities for clients. Last year the company it acquired data science company ALBERT in Japan.

Other recent AI acquisitions include Analytics8 in Australia; Sentelis in France; Bridgei2i and Byte Prophecy in India; Pragsis Bidoop in Spain; Mudano in the UK; and Clarity Insights, End-to-End Analytics and Core Compete in the US.