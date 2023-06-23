No recovery in sight for Indian IT as analysts remain cautious post Accenture results

Recent channel checks done by Jefferies points to a worsening demand outlook for Indian IT companies with discretionary IT spends still under pressure and the June quarter likely to turn out to be softer-than-expected.

The September quarter is also likely to be weak for Indian IT companies as growth challenges persist. This was the key takeaway from all analyst commentary post Accenture's results on Thursday.

Global IT services firm Accenture reported results on Thursday evening where it cut the upper end of its revenue growth guidance band to 8-9 percent from 8-10 percent earlier. It now expects 2-6 percent Constant Currency growth in the fourth quarter, compared to 6-10 percent earlier.

Accenture's full year and fourth quarter guidance indicates the tough macro environment that currently exists and also implies no growth recovery into the year-end, which means the September quarter should also be weak for Indian IT, brokerage firm JPMorgan wrote in a note.