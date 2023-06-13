Accenture doubles down on AI, announces $3 billion investment

Accenture is investing $3 billion over three years in its Data & AI practice to help clients leverage AI for growth and efficiency. The investment includes expanding AI talent, launching the AI Navigator for Enterprise platform, and creating the Center for Advanced AI. Accenture aims to develop industry solutions and accelerate responsible AI practices while doubling its AI talent to 80,000 professionals. The company will focus on building strategies, business cases, and digital architecture to capitalize on AI innovation. Accenture's goal is to help clients navigate the changing technology landscape and drive value responsibly.

Accenture, a global professional services company, has announced a massive $3 billion investment over the next three years in its Data & AI practice. The investment aims to assist clients across all industries in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to drive growth, efficiency, and resilience responsibly and rapidly, Accenture said in an update on its website.

Julie Sweet, the Chairperson and CEO of Accenture , emphasised the importance of the investment, stating that companies that adopt and scale artificial intelligence (AI) now when the technology is mature and delivers clear value, will be better positioned to reinvent themselves, compete, and achieve new levels of performance. She also highlighted Accenture's deep understanding of ecosystem solutions, which enables them to help clients navigate the rapidly changing technology landscape quickly and cost-effectively.

Accenture's investment builds upon its decade-long leadership in AI, with expertise spanning over 1,450 patents and pending patent applications worldwide. The company has already implemented AI across various sectors, including marketing, retail, security, and manufacturing, delivering efficiency, insights, and value to numerous clients.

As part of the investment, Accenture will focus on developing new strategies, operating models, business cases, and digital core architecture to capitalise on AI innovation. It plans to invest in assets, industry solutions, ventures, acquisitions, talent, and ecosystem partnerships, deepening and expanding its capabilities across diagnostic, predictive, and generative AI.

To support these efforts, Accenture said it will double its AI talent to 80,000 professionals through a combination of hiring, and training. It will also introduce the AI Navigator for Enterprise, a generative AI-based platform designed to help clients define business cases, make informed decisions, navigate AI journeys, and drive value responsibly.

Furthermore, Accenture said it will create accelerators for data and AI readiness across 19 different industries, along with pre-built industry and functional models that leverage generative AI capabilities. They will establish a Centre for Advanced AI dedicated to maximising the value of generative AI for both clients and within Accenture itself, investing in research and development to reimagine service delivery.

Additionally, Accenture said it plans to invest in new and existing relationships within its cloud, data, and AI ecosystems, aiming to revolutionise the type of work delivered to clients. By utilising pre-built models and dynamic virtual environments, developers and creators can enhance prototyping and adapt to real-world changes more efficiently, the company said.

Paul Daugherty, Group Chief Executive of Accenture Technology, said the transformative potential of AI is immense and predicted that generative AI will revolutionise 40 percent of all working hours over the next decade. He stated that Accenture's expanded Data & AI practice, with its industry-specific solutions, will help clients harness AI's full potential to reshape their strategy, technology, and ways of working.