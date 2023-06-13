Accenture doubles down on AI, announces $3 billion investment

Accenture is investing $3 billion over three years in its Data & AI practice to help clients leverage AI for growth and efficiency. The investment includes expanding AI talent, launching the AI Navigator for Enterprise platform, and creating the Center for Advanced AI. Accenture aims to develop industry solutions and accelerate responsible AI practices while doubling its AI talent to 80,000 professionals. The company will focus on building strategies, business cases, and digital architecture to capitalize on AI innovation. Accenture's goal is to help clients navigate the changing technology landscape and drive value responsibly.

Accenture, a global professional services company, has announced a massive $3 billion investment over the next three years in its Data & AI practice. The investment aims to assist clients across all industries in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to drive growth, efficiency, and resilience responsibly and rapidly, Accenture said in an update on its website.

Julie Sweet, the Chairperson and CEO of Accenture , emphasised the importance of the investment, stating that companies that adopt and scale artificial intelligence (AI) now when the technology is mature and delivers clear value, will be better positioned to reinvent themselves, compete, and achieve new levels of performance. She also highlighted Accenture's deep understanding of ecosystem solutions, which enables them to help clients navigate the rapidly changing technology landscape quickly and cost-effectively.

Accenture's investment builds upon its decade-long leadership in AI, with expertise spanning over 1,450 patents and pending patent applications worldwide. The company has already implemented AI across various sectors, including marketing, retail, security, and manufacturing, delivering efficiency, insights, and value to numerous clients.