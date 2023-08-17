View | Academic infrastructure is the trump card to levelling up the Indian video game and e-sports industry

The Indian video gaming industry, currently a $1.4 billion behemoth as per PwC’s latest report, is arguably one of the most important and innovative sectors today. There are currently more than 500 million gamers in the nation across various categories of online gaming. As per the same report, India is also poised to be one of the fastest-growing e-sports markets in the world with market revenue forecast to grow from $7.6 million in 2021 to $21 million in 2027 — a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3 percent. Also, with the Indian government’s recognition of e-sports as a multi-sport event, the sector is only looking at a steeper upward curve and can very soon catch up with leaders in e-sports such as China, South Korea, and the US.

Having said that, not a lot of games are developed in the country that receive large-scale national and international recognition. Apart from a handful of titles like Real Cricket and Sachin Saga in the mid-core (sports) genre and Ludo in the casual game genre, most of the popular mid-core and core games are developed in leading countries like the USA, Finland, France, the UK, Japan, etc.

Now the question is: shouldn’t a nation as passionate about video games as India create many more captivating and challenging titles, get deeper into the realm of e-sports, and spread the ‘Made in India’ fervour around the globe? Well, let’s understand where the roadblocks are and how we can collectively level up to make room for India to grow and develop quality games.

Understanding the reason

Compared to our global counterparts, the biggest challenge we as a nation are facing is the lack of the right talent. To create a high-quality video game from scratch and an overall robust video gaming ecosystem today, many diverse roles are required like computer and game programming, technical artists, VFX artists, sound designers, UI artists, 2D designers, render artists, coders, animators, narrative designers, and more. Due to this, businesses today are forced to outsource these tasks, which sharply raises the overall cost of production, thus limiting the number of players in the developing business. While India is called the hub of VFX (visual effects) globally and attracts a lot of Hollywood and other international projects, there is a dearth of quality expertise and training in other areas of game development.

The e-sports ecosystem is a separate and complementary greenfield of job opportunities too. For example, an e-sports tournament consists of a production team that organises and carries out the entire event, video broadcast teams to produce and live stream each event, professional hosts and commentators, electronic and equipment management experts, cybersecurity and on-ground security teams and experts, set-design experts to create the setup, and social media teams to promote the event. Other than that, a skilled team supports professional e-sports teams and players all the time. This includes managers to oversee the team's daily operations and coaches and analysts for game training and practice. It also includes fitness instructors and mental health specialists for individual well-being.

While we do have institutions imparting education and expertise in such fields, developing quality games that engage and entertain and bring people into the competitive fold is the missing link right now. What the country needs today are academic institutions that can help groom game development talents and fill the gaps in the industry. Establishing infrastructures that will provide the right knowledge and tutoring for these roles is crucial for empowering enthusiasts — those who want to build games, those who wish to invest in them, and those who want to build the extended ecosystem, including e-sports. The idea is to also create our niche in this segment and develop a model that supports the ‘Make in India’ initiative as an export to the world.

Change mindsets and perceptions

The need of the hour is to leverage the ongoing conversation on gaming and e-sports being a gratifying and lucrative career option and amplify the same to reach a larger set of parents and children. This will create a change in the narrative at the grassroots level and foster a domino effect across stakeholders. The President’s office recognising e-sports as an official medal event also helps in changing public perception around gaming and taking it up competitively. To build on this positive development, there’s a need to hold awareness drives and workshops across different communities that are directly and indirectly related to the ecosystem. Schools and colleges can conduct hackathons and gaming and esports competitions to encourage students to perceive this industry as more than a source of entertainment. Additionally, gaming expos and exhibitions should be held every year showcasing games that have been developed in the country for people across demographics. This will lead to a demand for learning to develop these games and thereby establish the need for academic infrastructures.

Government impetus

It is encouraging to see the central government giving the right push to the sector by announcing the AVGC task force . This is an effort to realise the Prime Minister’s vision that the AVCG-XR sector can provide immense employment opportunities to the youth who can serve the global market and lead the way in this industry.

Additionally, in the United States, Ivy League universities like Princeton work closely with the government and offer professional courses in video game production and development. Borrowing a leaf from our global counterparts, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Education, in India, should also work closely with reputed academic institutes here. This can be done by offering professional diplomas, certification programmes, three-year baccalaureate, two-year masters, and much more, in the field of game development.

The government should also establish nodal agencies that can foster discussions and research on topics such as diversity and inclusion in gaming and e-sports, the impact of gaming on mental health, and the role of gaming in education. It will be vital for such organisations along with the government to address ethical and social-impact considerations. Additionally, the government should also bring in a system like a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the video gaming and e-sports industry. This would encourage more players to develop gaming businesses and enter the e-sports arena, leading to increased job opportunities, and thus creating a need for academic infrastructures.

Leading from the front

Industry players should provide internships and practical learning opportunities for potential students opting for a career in the gaming and e-sports ecosystem. Additionally, gaming and e-sports companies can also look at establishing mutually beneficial collaborations with countries like the United States, Japan, South Korea, and others to design professional training programmes in their companies where enthusiasts can find a verdant learning playground. These corporates should collaborate with schools and universities with the right appetite to bring game development studios to their campuses. This will allow the younger generation to understand what goes behind the scenes of making their favourite games.

We can all agree that the gaming and e-sports sector has fast become a leader among the sunrise industries , with the ability to create millions of jobs. What it needs is the right talent pool and the right academic infrastructure within the country will greatly aid that vision. The institutions will act as the backbone of India's gaming and e-sports industry. They will help India become a global gaming and esports hub by developing a competent workforce, encouraging innovation, and aiding entrepreneurs. The government, along with educational institutions and industry players, must work together and invest in developing and nurturing this aspiration. The Indian video game and e-sports industry can then have an even bigger pie in the country’s goal of a $1 trillion internet economy.

— Rajan Navani is CEO and Founder of JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company. Views expressed herein are his own.