Aalok Kumar to head NEC's global smart city business, in addition to India responsibilities

NEC Corporation India has elevated Aalok Kumar to the position of Corporate Officer & Senior Vice President - Head of Global Smart City Business Development Department while he continues to lead the India business.

NEC Corporation India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has announced the elevation of Aalok Kumar, Chairman, President, and CEO of NEC Corporation India, to a global role.

Kumar will take on the position of Corporate Officer & Senior Vice President - Head of Global Smart City Business Development Department and continue to lead the India business.

In his new role, Kumar will spearhead the Global Smart Cities Business of NEC Corporation, a leading provider of IT and network technologies, drawing on his extensive experience in senior leadership roles in business transformation, performance improvement, and margin expansion.

He will also be responsible for building a global business for NEC, with a focus on establishing a global Smart City Centre of Excellence in India.

Commenting on the elevation, Takayuki Morita, President, and CEO of NEC Corporation, said, “Having spearheaded some of our biggest marquee projects for both public and private organizations in his time at NEC Corporation India, Aalok has played a pivotal role in cementing NEC Corporation’s position as a trusted digital transformation partner to the Government and enterprises of India.

His new position as a Corporate Officer and NEC’s management member leading India shows NEC’s commitment and importance towards India as a market.”

Kumar’s elevation to a global role demonstrates NEC Corporation’s commitment to India as a key market and recognizes his significant contributions to the company’s growth in the country.

Under his leadership, NEC Corporation India has strengthened its strategic positioning for the NEC Group as a whole, forging partnerships with the government and private sector, in line with the company’s vision of “In India, for India” and “From India, for Global”.

Kumar’s expertise in driving digital transformation in India, coupled with the learnings from smart city projects implemented in the country, will be crucial in shaping NEC Corporation’s Global Smart City vertical, represented by talent from all over the world with deep technological know-how and experience.

India will play a major role in this, and Kumar will work towards setting up a global Smart City Centre of Excellence in India, thereby fast-tracking the company’s realization of its vision of developing solutions “From India, For Global.”

An alumnus of St’. Stephens College, Delhi, and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Kumar has nearly three decades of experience in senior leadership roles in business transformation, performance improvement, and margin expansion.

Prior to taking up the mantle as the President and CEO at NEC India in 2020, he served as the Senior Vice President of McKinsey & Company. He has also worked in companies like GE Healthcare, GE Capital, and ABN Amro Bank.

In line with NEC Corporation’s “2030 VISION,” the company aims to further strengthen its corporate governance and boost management speed towards catalyzing the growth of its global business pillars.

The various business units and organizational management structure are being streamlined and consolidated at a global scale to achieve this. The move will help NEC Corporation achieve its Mid-term Management Plan 2025 and increase NEC's medium- to long-term corporate value as a global technology company.

The elevation of Aalok Kumar to a global role underscores the growing importance of smart cities as a key driver of economic growth and development.

With his extensive experience in senior leadership roles and a proven track record in business transformation, Kumar is well-positioned to lead NEC Corporation’s Global Smart City vertical, drawing on his unique learnings from his global experience.

With India playing a major role in shaping this, the establishment of a global Smart City Centre of Excellence in India will fast-track the company’s realization of its vision of developing solutions “From India, For Global.”

