A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

A look back at some of our biggest and best stories from this week. In case you missed them, here's a recap:

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says govt slashing corporate tax rates for domestic companies

The measures announced by the finance minister will be positive for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies like GSK Consumer, Nestle, ITC and Hindustan Unilever as their current corporate tax rates stand at 35 percent, 34 percent, 32 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

Four-time winner Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings continue their climb up brand value ladder while poor on-field performance sees Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore shed brand value.

Lower economic growth is likely to hit tax buoyancy in FY20, thus creating a stiff challenge for the government to achieve its tax estimates.Â Sources say the tax targets, particularly FY20 direct taxes, are looking difficult to achieve and also looking at the lower growth impulse.

You might have seen forwards on WhatsApp and other social media in the form of an analysis, where the comparative cost of hiring a cab versus buying a car is shown, with the conclusion that renting a cab makes more sense. Personal finance strategist Rishabh Parakh helps us understand the calculations.

Bean-to-bar chocolate makers work with raw cacao beans sourced from farms. These beans are roasted, winnowed and ground into chocolate. They eschew the use of emulsifiers and synthetic flavours, among others, and are focused on transparency and sustainability.