A timeline of Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy.What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022
Do you want an edit button?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022
I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022
Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022
I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
April 14, 2022
A social media platform’s policies are good if the most extreme 10% on left and right are equally unhappy— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2022
If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022