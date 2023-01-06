A robot in court: AI to help US man fight traffic ticket

The AI will be able to hear the arguments being made in court and then respond through earphones to tell the defendant what to say next.

In place of a human in a sharp suit carrying a briefcase, the world’s first robot lawyer will be present in a US court next month to help a defendant fight against a traffic ticket. Created by the start-up DoNotPay, the AI will run on the defendant's smartphone and will advise on what to say in court. While the hearing is slated to happen sometime next month, the company has not revealed the location of the hearing or the defendant’s name.

The AI will be able to hear the arguments being made in court and then respond through earphones to tell the defendant what to say next. The ticket was issued for speeding, reported New Scientist. However, in case the defendant loses, the company will cover any fines, said the company’s CEO and founder Joshua Browder.

Browder created DoNotPay in 2015 to function as a chatbot that could help individuals with simple legal tasks without needing to pay exorbitant fees to lawyers. The service then switched to using artificial intelligence-based large language models. The company is currently working with OpenAI’s ChatGPT in order to build a more comprehensible tool that could help customers in legal negotiations.

DoNotPay currently offers support for services like analysing terms of services, appealing various traffic tickets, filing for breach of contract, cancelling various services and subscriptions, and helping customers ask for chargebacks and refunds among a score of other small legal services.