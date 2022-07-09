A quick guide on how money is made in the metaverse

The metaverse has shot to popularity over the last couple of years. It gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced developers to rethink how physical interactions could be replicated virtually. Since then, some of the biggest names from the tech, gaming, fashion, and even the banking sector have hopped onto the web3 bandwagon.

And it’s not without reason; the metaverse presents a potential multi-trillion-dollar opportunity to businesses across the board. In March 2022, US-based Citibank reported that the metaverse will likely be valued between $8 trillion and $13 trillion by 2030, with a five billion-strong user base.

So, it’s clear that businesses and individuals alike can profit in the virtual world, but how do you actually make money in the metaverse? Let’s take a look at some of the most popular options available:

Also Read:

Play-to-Earn Gaming: Play-to-Earn (P2E) games have emerged as one of the most popular ways to make money on the metaverse. Today, you can earn cryptocurrencies just by completing levels on these games. Some platforms even reward players with NFTs when they complete in-game tasks and missions. You can trade these NFTs with other players or exchange them for fiat currency through NFT trading platforms. If you wish to try your hand at P2E gaming, Roblox, Axie Infinity and Fortnite are three of the more popular options.

Virtual Events: Since the metaverse allows users to assemble virtually, it will enable artists and musicians to host virtual events. Anyone from across the world can attend these virtual concerts by purchasing a ticket, just like they would in the real world. Canadian RnB artist, The Weekend, has already hosted a virtual concert in collaboration with TikTok. It’s proof that virtual events can be monetisation opportunities for artists, event managers and even brands.

Virtual Shopping: Several fashion brands have partnered with metaverse platforms to showcase their unique products. Brands like Gucci and Nike have partnered with Roblox to create virtual avatars that don their products. Nike allows users to purchase its digitised products, including clothes and footwear, to promote customer interaction with the brand.

Fashion brands like Louis Vuitton are already leveraging the metaverse to create brand awareness among the younger generation. Last year, LV released an adventure-based game called ‘Louis the Game’, which took players through its rich history and commemorated the 200th birthday of Louis Vuitton. In 2021, even Coca-Cola partnered with Tafi to auction limited edition virtual ‘loot boxes’ as NFTs and raked in over $1 million.

Virtual Real Estate: One can purchase virtual land plots on platforms like Decentraland and the Sandbox and then think of developing them. One may even rent the virtual property to creators and developers who are looking for a space in the virtual world. The piece of land may even develop into a virtual mall and generate quite a secondary income for the owner of the virtual plot.

Virtual Advertising: Most organisations are turning to the metaverse to advertise and improve awareness amongst youngsters. Brands are already buying up virtual hoardings and posters for their latest campaigns; some are even looking at innovative product placements. As such, the metaverse is gaining a reputation for becoming an effective promotional tool for businesses. This offers a lucrative monetisation opportunity for anyone who owns space in the metaverse. They can let it out to brands looking to advertise their products and services.

Also Read: House of Gaming gears up to enter metaverse with new collaboration

Metaverse Tokens: Every metaverse typically has its native cryptocurrency. These tokens can serve as assets for retail investors. Their prices can rally over time, creating value for those who hold these tokens. With the current bear market, the price of most metaverse tokens has fallen considerably. Investors who buy the dip may gain significant profits if and when the market corrects itself.