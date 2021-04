A look at the biggest data breaches in last 12 months

A few days ago, nearly 10 crore MobiKwik users in India found themselves in the midst of what is being reported as the “largest KYC data breach” in history. The incident, while unpleasant and dangerous, places the spotlight on how protected our data really is and what must be done to make our cybersecurity landscape safer. A cursory glance at recent data breaches will show that this continues to be a challenge worldwide.

Take a look at some of the biggest data breaches in the last 12 months from across the world. (Image: Stock image/ Caption: Story Tailors)