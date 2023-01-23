A look at Engage-to-Earn (E2E) and some of the top E2E platforms

After play-to-earn (P2E), revenue models in web3 gaming, we saw the introduction of many other models such as move-to-earn, shop-to-earn, and the laziest of them all, sleep-to-earn. Another model that has emerged lately and has been attracting ambitious projects across the Web3 space is Engage-to-Earn (E2E).Tag along as we tell you more about E2E, how it works, and the top E2E platforms you should know about.

Over the last couple of years, we have witnessed the introduction of several revenue models in web3 gaming. It all started with play-to-earn (P2E), where users receive crypto rewards for playing games. The more you play, the more crypto you can earn. After P2E, we saw the introduction of many other models such as move-to-earn, shop-to-earn, and the laziest of them all, sleep-to-earn. Another model that has emerged lately and has been attracting ambitious projects across the Web3 space is Engage-to-Earn (E2E).

Tag along as we tell you more about E2E, how it works, and the top E2E platforms you should know about.

Engage-to-Earn (E2E): What is it and how does it work?

Engage-to-Earn is a new way to get paid for your time and attention on the web. With this system, you can earn cryptocurrency just by participating in different activities on various web3 platforms. Whether it is a quick check-in or something more involved, like sharing your thoughts on a post, there are plenty of ways to earn through E2E.

It is like getting paid to do the things you are already doing on other web2 platforms, but this time you get something of value (cryptocurrency) in return. The earning activities on SocialFi platforms are similar to the regular actions most people do for free on Web2/social media platforms, like liking, reacting, commenting, and sharing.

However, in the case of E2E platforms, these actions can actually earn you money. Moreover, E2E models have made way for other models such as Watch-to-Earn where users are rewarded for watching or viewing content available on a platform.

Now, let us take a look at some of the most popular E2E platforms

Chingari App: Chingari is a fun video-sharing app that allows you to add cool effects, movie voice-overs, and comic dialogues to your videos. Not only is it a great way to express yourself creatively, but you can also earn money by uploading your videos to the app. As your videos grow in popularity, you will earn more tokens. Users are also rewarded when they interact (like, comment and share) with the content on the platform. All rewards are paid out in GARI, the native token of the Chingari app.

Taki: Taki offers a unique way for users, creators and crypto lovers to engage with each other. When you use the platform, you can earn a token called $TAKI by creating content that people like. You can also earn crypto by interacting with content on the platform, i.e. commenting or liking posts. You can also create your own $USERCOIN and build an economy on Taki. The main goal of Taki is to reward people who spend their time every day on social media by entertaining and socializing.

Brave Browser: Brave is a web browser that you can use for free. One of the best things about Brave is that you can earn money by just looking at ads. The currency you earn is called BAT, which stands for Basic Attention Token. You will earn these tokens when you choose to see ads, which are privacy protected and anonymous. The tokens you earn will be saved in a wallet that is built into the browser, and you can trade them for other cryptocurrencies or even cash.

Taunt Battleground: Taunt Battleground is a 3D fighting game. To start, players need to buy an NFT-based warrior and enter them into different fights and tournaments. The platform’s proprietary algorithm decides the winner based on the warrior’s characteristics and the fight strategy used by the NFT owner, and the winner will receive crypto rewards. Besides this P2E model, Taunt Battleground also has an engage-to-earn aspect, where users are rewarded just for watching these matches. The platform also has a predict-to-earn model where users are rewarded with crypto for correctly predicting the result of a battle.

Conclusion

Engage2Earn (E2E) is one of the most exciting new ways to earn money in the world of cryptocurrency. It rewards people who are actively engaged in building a community or spending time on a particular platform. Since it is a win-win for everyone involved, the future looks bright for E2E.