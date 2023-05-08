A class 9 student in Hooghly invents a shoe that generates electricity as you walk

Souvik Seth, a class IX student of Barasat Depara, Chandannagar, Hooghly invented a shoe that generates electricity when you walk on it. Everything can be charged from mobile, GPS tracking to cameras with that electricity.

His interest in electronics started from watching his uncle work on electronics while studying in fifth grade. This student of English department of Chandannagar Kanailal School has already received several science display awards.

Souvik claims that electricity can be generated by walking with shoes on. A 2000 mAh battery will charge easily. This battery will be charged only by walking for one kilometre.

For now this smart shoe system is done externally. Within a month all the gadgets will be built into the sole of the shoe. And for this, a shoe manufacturing company is needed, who will help Souvik financially.

The inventor believes that it will bring a new direction in the world of shoes. As a result, travellers who are out on a trip or mountain climbing will benefitted.

Souvik says, “I made this smart suit from discarded items. These shoes have GPS system which is very convenient for children. Sometimes when a child is stolen it takes a long time to find it. But if this is worn, it will be easily found. Not only this, family members can see where their children are. The shoes are equipped with spy cameras. It can easily be seen if there is a suspicious person around.”

“However, there is no way that the suspicious person will realize that he has a camera attached to his shoe. Walking creates kinetic energy and from that this electricity is generated. Many times it will be very convenient for those who step on the hill,” he added.

He is willing to study ITI in near future. If any big company contacts then my work will be worthwhile.

Souvik's mother Soma Seth said, “When he was studying in the fifth standard, he used to watch the work of Chinese Light with his uncle. This is where his wish come from. First, a bicycle calling bell is fashioned out of discarded materials. Later developed a spy suit, which included navigation with a camera. It costs a lot to make.”

Though his father Swaroop Seth is a jute mill worker. It is not possible for him to spend so much. It is better if any organization or company comes forward for this. They want to teach their son as best they can. They never hindered him but encouraged him. So that he can proceed with his work.

