A class 9 student in Hooghly invents a shoe that generates electricity as you walk

Souvik Seth, a class IX student of Barasat Depara, Chandannagar, Hooghly invented a shoe that generates electricity when you walk on it. Everything can be charged from mobile, GPS tracking to cameras with that electricity.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it
May 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure
May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans
May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week
May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
His interest in electronics started from watching his uncle work on electronics while studying in fifth grade. This student of English department of Chandannagar Kanailal School has already received several science display awards.
Souvik claims that electricity can be generated by walking with shoes on. A 2000 mAh battery will charge easily. This battery will be charged only by walking for one kilometre.
Also read: From Kerala to New York: Sustainable carpet by Indian brand steals the show at Met Gala 2023
For now this smart shoe system is done externally. Within a month all the gadgets will be built into the sole of the shoe. And for this, a shoe manufacturing company is needed, who will help Souvik financially.
The inventor believes that it will bring a new direction in the world of shoes. As a result, travellers who are out on a trip or mountain climbing will benefitted.
Souvik says, “I made this smart suit from discarded items. These shoes have GPS system which is very convenient for children. Sometimes when a child is stolen it takes a long time to find it. But if this is worn, it will be easily found. Not only this, family members can see where their children are. The shoes are equipped with spy cameras. It can easily be seen if there is a suspicious person around.”
“However, there is no way that the suspicious person will realize that he has a camera attached to his shoe. Walking creates kinetic energy and from that this electricity is generated. Many times it will be very convenient for those who step on the hill,” he added.
He is willing to study ITI in near future. If any big company contacts then my work will be worthwhile.
Souvik's mother Soma Seth said, “When he was studying in the fifth standard, he used to watch the work of Chinese Light with his uncle. This is where his wish come from. First, a bicycle calling bell is fashioned out of discarded materials. Later developed a spy suit, which included navigation with a camera. It costs a lot to make.”
Though his father Swaroop Seth is a jute mill worker. It is not possible for him to spend so much. It is better if any organization or company comes forward for this. They want to teach their son as best they can. They never hindered him but encouraged him. So that he can proceed with his work.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!