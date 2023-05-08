A class 9 student in Hooghly invents a shoe that generates electricity as you walk

3 Min(s) Read
Souvik Seth, a class IX student of Barasat Depara, Chandannagar, Hooghly invented a shoe that generates electricity when you walk on it. Everything can be charged from mobile, GPS tracking to cameras with that electricity.
His interest in electronics started from watching his uncle work on electronics while studying in fifth grade. This student of English department of Chandannagar Kanailal School has already received several science display awards.