Gamers in India have written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing various concerns regarding the GST Council’s decision to levy 28 percent tax on the full face value of online gaming transactions. The gamers said this decision can have an adverse impact on their earnings.

The letter also stated that the gaming community had conducted repetitive surveys and it resulted in 9,500 gamers stating that they would quit online gaming altogether.

The letter is collectively written by online gamers from different backgrounds across the nation, participating in games such as card games, AAA games, e-sports, fantasy games, and casual online games. These include gamers who have won tournaments — including Chess Grandmasters, Asian Game (Free Fire), Commonwealth Games (DOTA2), ranked high in the World Poker Series — and have operated both as fantasy sports professionals and casual gamers.

"This decision will have significant adverse effects on our community. As e-gamers, we pursue gaming as a source of livelihood and entertainment. While we understand the need for revenue generation, this taxation policy could potentially result in a substantial loss of income for many individuals who rely on online gaming and use it as a tool to exercise their freedom of speech and expression and as a means to exercise their freedom to do business," the letter stated.

A poker player on the condition of anonymity told CNBC-TV18 that the 28 percent taxation on skill-based games in the end is going to come down to the players discouraging new players from joining the industry.

"Our concerns and rights were not adequately considered when determining the 28 percent tax rate despite multiple representations that sought for a more balanced and equitable taxation framework for this sector. It is essential to note that this decision would increase the entry cost for us to Rs 28 per 100, compared to the previous rate of Rs 1.8, rendering online gaming financially burdensome and entirely unattractive as a source of entertainment or livelihood," stated the letter.

Additionally, the letter stated that the decision of the GST Council is overlooking their fundamental right of livelihood guaranteed by Article 21. Another gamer told CNBC-TV18 that this can make gamers switch to other foreign alternatives.

Notably, the Electronics and Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) last week urged the government to maintain the “status quo” in levying goods and services tax (GST) on the online gaming industry to give a lifeline to the nascent online gaming sector, which has great employment potential.

The ESC pointed out that a number of companies have come forward to invest in online gaming, spending huge amounts of money on installing equipment and developing software. These units will get adversely affected by the decision since GST will keep many away from playing games which need superior skill sets and a solid mental capacity.

The new levy will limit the industry’s ability to invest in new games or develop innovative software, thus affecting cash flows and business expansion. The gaming industry is expected to cross Rs 25,000 crore in revenue by 2027. The segment can attract an appreciable quantum of FDI since global gaming majors have started focusing on India.