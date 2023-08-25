95% of IT leaders in India expect Generative AI to soon have a big role: Salesforce report

About 95 percent of IT leaders in India expect Generative AI to soon have a big role in their organisations, according to a recent report.

Salesforce, the multinational customer relationship management (CRM) solutions provider, on Friday, released its latest State of IT report with key trends from IT leaders across 28 counties, including 300 from India.

“The report highlights trends impacting IT organisations, such as shifting approaches to application development, the widening gap between IT services demand and supply, and the transformative impact of automation and artificial intelligence,” according to a statement from the company.

On the release of the report, Deepak Pargaonkar, VP - Solution Engineering, Salesforce India, said, “Delivering innovation, turning data into action, and rising to meet increasing security threats, business has never asked more of technology and its leaders. Driving business value is critical and return on investments and speed are IT’s top success measures. We are excited to be a part of this journey working with several IT leaders, as trusted digital advisors to their businesses.”

One of the revelations is that 87 percent of IT leaders acknowledge a well-defined role for AI within their organisations, and 95 percent believe that Generative AI will soon emerge as a prominent force. However, a sense of caution prevails, as 82 percent of these leaders express concerns about the ethical implications associated with this transformative technology.

While the digital transformation drive gains momentum, the Salesforce report suggests that 74 percent of Indian IT organisations find themselves grappling with the strain it imposes on their capacity. A whopping 91 percent anticipate a surge in demand over the next 18 months, prompting 95 percent of IT leaders to prioritise operational efficiencies to navigate this influx effectively.

As app development requests escalate, only 40 percent of IT organisations are equipped to accommodate them all. To address this gap, 83 percent of these organisations have turned to low-code or no-code tools, and 53 percent are embracing composability, indicating a strategic shift in their development approaches.

Data encryption is employed by 63 percent of these organisations, while 59 percent have integrated multi-factor authentication to strike a delicate equilibrium between safeguarding their operations and meeting their business goals.